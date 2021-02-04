Nokia 5.4 launch in India tipped for February 10 alongside Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4 India launch has been teased. The budget smartphone is expected to launch later this month in India. HMD Global unveiled the smartphone late last year. Alongside, the company is tipped to launch the Nokia 5.4 in India on February 10.

Nokia 5.4 launch in India

The Nokia 5.4 India launch date has been tipped by GizmoChina. According to the report, the company will launch the mid-range smartphone on February 10. HMD Global/ Nokia India has not made an official confirmation on the same at the time of writing this.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout for the 16MP front camera. The Nokia 5.4 features a circular camera module on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the device gets a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support over a USB-C port.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 3.4 launch

HMD Global has teased the Nokia 3.4 launch in India. The smartphone could launch alongside the Nokia 5.4 on February 10.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ LCD with a hole-punch camera cutout for the front camera on the top-left corner. Like the Nokia 2.4 (Review), the Nokia 3.4 also has a thick bezel with the Nokia branding on it.

Under the hood, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with an LED flash placed inside the circular module. There is a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8MP front camera placed inside the hole-punch cutout. The device comes in Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk colour options.