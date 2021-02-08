Nokia 5.4 India launch teased via Flipkart; quad-cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC confirmed

Nokia 5.4 launch in India has been teased. The upcoming Nokia smartphone was reported to launch in India on February 10. The Flipkart microsite does not reveal the Nokia 5.4 India launch date but teases some of its specifications.

The Nokia 5.4 Flipkart listing teases the camera module and the performance unit of the device. Although the microsite does not reveal the specifications, we have the spec-sheet as the smartphone is available in select international markets.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout for the 16MP front camera. It sports a circular camera module on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the device gets a Snapdragon 662 SoC found on the Poco M3 (First Impressions) paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support over a USB-C port.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.4 for 189 Euros (roughly Rs 16,900) in Europe. The Nokia 5.4 is expected to sit in Nokia’s portfolio as a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India.