you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 5.3 to be 'Made in India', launch tipped for July: Report

The Nokia 5.3 will come to India in two storage options starting at Rs 12,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia 5.3 has been listed on the company’s Indian website for quite some time. While Nokia India has confirmed the launch, the exact date of its availability is currently unknown. A new report claims that Nokia 5.3 may launch in India next month. Moreover, Nokia 5.3 is said to be a Made in India smartphone.

Retail sources of Nokia Power User claim that the Nokia 5.3 will launch in India in July. Although the report does not reveal the exact launch date, it gives us a rough idea of the expected launch.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Nokia 5.3 has been listed on the company’s website since March 2020. Since then, HMD Global has also not given any details about the Nokia 5.3 launch.

related news

The report further claims that Nokia 5.3 with 3GB + 64GB storage will launch for Rs 12,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage option will be priced in India for Rs 13,999.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

Nokia 5.3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top that houses an 8MP front camera. 

At the back, the Nokia 5.3 has a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. The other three camera lenses feature a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Nokia 5.3 packs a Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery for long-lasting battery life.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones

