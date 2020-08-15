172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|nokia-5-3-launching-in-india-soon-as-product-page-goes-live-on-official-website-5709301.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 5.3 launching in India soon as product page goes live on official website

There is no word on the price of the Nokia 5.3 in India, although we expect it to debut in the country's sub-15K segment.

Moneycontrol News

Nokia is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The Nokia 5.3 has been listed on the company’s official Indian website, suggesting a launch could be on the horizon. Launched in Europe earlier this year, the Nokia 5.3 is a mid-range smartphone.

Nokia 5.3 Price

The Nokia 5.3 was priced at EUR 189 (Roughly Rs 16,750) when it first launched in March. While the Nokia 5.3’s price has yet to be revealed in India, the phone is already listed on the company’s website in all its glory.

Close

Nokia 5.3 Specs

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage.

In optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. As part of  Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Nokia 5.3 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan colours. There is no word on the price of the Nokia 5.3 in India, although we expect it to debut in the country's sub-15K segment.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:15 pm

