Nokia 4.2 with 3GB RAM now available for Rs 6,999

Nokia 4.2 is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 in India. The smartphone can be purchased with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage for the said price via Amazon India. Notably, Flipkart and Nokia India have listed the Nokia 4.2 at its previously discounted price tag of Rs 9,499.

The Nokia 4.2 received its first price cut in India back in September 2019. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 10,990, was previously discounted to Rs 9,499 for the 3GB variant. Nokia 4.2 continues to be available for the same price on Flipkart and Nokia India website, whereas on Amazon India, the smartphone is listed for Rs 6,999.

Nokia 4.2 runs on Android 9 Go edition which is based on Google's Android One program, which means it would get assured security patches for three years and software upgrades for two years. The Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels.

Under the hood, Nokia 4.2 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with a single 3GB + 32GB storage option. Using a microSD card, the storage can be further expanded up to 400GB.

The camera unit on the back features a 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP sensor setup. The water-drop notch houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and face-unlock. As an alternative to face unlock, Nokia 4.2 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also comes with a Google Assistant button and a LED notification light on the power button.