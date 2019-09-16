Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 receive fresh price cuts in India

HMD Global has slashed the prices of its two recently launched budget Nokia smartphones in India. The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have received a price cut up to Rs 1,791 in India.

The Nokia 3.2 has received a second price cut in India since its launch in May 2019. After its temporary price cut of Rs 500, the Nokia 3.2 with 2GB RAM is now listed on Nokia India’s website for Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM variant, which was launched for Rs 10, 791, is now listed on the website for Rs 8,999.

The Nokia 4.2, which was launched in India for Rs 10,990, has got a discount of Rs 1,491. The smartphone is now available for Rs 9,499 for the 3GB variant.

It is currently no clear if the prices are temporary or permanent.

Nokia 3.2 specifications include a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch, wrapped around a polycarbonate chassis. The screen has a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood, there is a 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC paired with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage, further expandable up to 400GB via microSD. In terms of battery, there is a 4,000 mAh battery that the company claims would last up to two days.

For optics, Nokia 3.2 has a single 13MP f/2.2 sensor at the back with LED flash. The rear camera supports HDR mode, digital zoom, face detection. For selfies, there is a 5MP f/2.2, fixed focus lens with support for face-unlock.

Nokia 4.2 features a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels. For performance, the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with a single 3GB + 32GB storage option. Using a microSD card, the storage can be further expanded up to 400GB.

There is a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery, which is comparatively smaller than other smartphones in its category.

The camera unit at the back comes with a 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP sensors at the back. The water-drop notch houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and face-unlock. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back as an alternative to facial recognition. The smartphone also comes with a Google Assistant button and a LED notification light on the power button. Out of the box, the device boots on Android 9.0 Go edition.