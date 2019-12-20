Nokia 2.3 vs Redmi 8 vs Vivo U10: Check specifications, price, features

Nokia recently updated its entry-level smartphone with the launch of Nokia 2.3 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,199 for the single 2GB variant. With that price, Nokia 2.3 competes directly with the Redmi 8 and the Vivo U10.

Parameters Redmi 8 Vivo U10 Nokia 2.3 Display 6.22-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch 6.35 Halo FullView HD+ IPS display with a 720 x 1544 resolution and a water-drop notch 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1540 resolution and a water-drop notch. Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clocked at 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor RAM 3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB 2GB Storage 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB 32GB/ 64GB 32GB, expandable via microSD up to 400GB. Rear camera Dual camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Triple-lens setup with a 13MP f/2.2, triple-lens setup with a 13MP f/2.2 Dual camera setup with 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Front camera 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 5MP f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via micro USB 4,000 mAh battery Security Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Face unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Software Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9 based Funtouch OS 9.1 Android 9 (Google Android One) Price 3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,999 (Rs 7,999 for first 5 million units). 3GB + 32GB for Rs 8,990, 3GB + 64GB for Rs 9,990, and 4GB + 64GB for Rs 10,990 2GB + 32GB for Rs 8,199

How does the Nokia 2.3 fare against the Vivo U10 and Redmi 8? We compare the Nokia 2.3 specifications and features with Redmi 8 and Vivo U10.

After comparing the specifications, it is clear that the Redmi 8 has an upper hand over the Vivo U10 and Nokia 2.3 in the display department with a higher resolution.

Vivo U10 is a clear winner when it comes to performance. The smartphone comes packed with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is comparatively more powerful than the other two processors.