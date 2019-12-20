App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 2.3 vs Redmi 8 vs Vivo U10: Check specifications, price, features

We compare the Nokia 2.3 specifications and features with Redmi 8 and Vivo U10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia recently updated its entry-level smartphone with the launch of Nokia 2.3 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,199 for the single 2GB variant. With that price, Nokia 2.3 competes directly with the Redmi 8 and the Vivo U10.

How does the Nokia 2.3 fare against the Vivo U10 and Redmi 8? We compare the Nokia 2.3 specifications and features with Redmi 8 and Vivo U10.
ParametersRedmi 8Vivo U10Nokia 2.3
Display6.22-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch6.35 Halo FullView HD+ IPS display with a 720 x 1544 resolution and a water-drop notch6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1540 resolution and a water-drop notch.
ProcessorOcta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clocked at 1.95GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 665 processorMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor
RAM 3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB2GB
Storage32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB32GB/ 64GB32GB, expandable via microSD up to 400GB.
Rear cameraDual camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.Triple-lens setup with a 13MP f/2.2, triple-lens setup with a 13MP f/2.2Dual camera setup with 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.
Front camera8MP f/2.08MP f/2.05MP f/2.0
Battery5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via micro USB4,000 mAh battery
SecurityFingerprint scanner at the back, Face UnlockFingerprint scanner at the back, Face UnlockFace unlock

Connectivity

options		4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.
SoftwareAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9 based Funtouch OS 9.1Android 9 (Google Android One)
Price3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,999 (Rs 7,999 for first 5 million units).3GB + 32GB for Rs 8,990, 3GB + 64GB for Rs 9,990, and 4GB + 64GB for Rs 10,9902GB + 32GB for Rs 8,199

After comparing the specifications, it is clear that the Redmi 8 has an upper hand over the Vivo U10 and Nokia 2.3 in the display department with a higher resolution.

Close

Vivo U10 is a clear winner when it comes to performance. The smartphone comes packed with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is comparatively more powerful than the other two processors.

Nokia 2.3 can be an option if you want a stock Android experience.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #gadgets #Nokia #Redmi #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

