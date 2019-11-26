Nokia 2.3 specifications leaked ahead of rumoured December 5 launch

Nokia is rumoured to launch the Nokia 2.3 on December 5. The smartphone was previously spotted on a distributor database which revealed the colour options of Nokia 2.3. A new report has now revealed key specifications of the Nokia 2.3 ahead of its rumoured launch.

NokiaPowerUser has reported the specifications of the Nokia 2.3. According to the report, Nokia 2.3 will feature a 6.1-inch HD display with a 720*1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Nokia 2.3 would get powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor. The SoC is expected to be paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal memory. Storage can be increased via microSD up to 400GB. There could be a 3,920 mAh battery on the Nokia 2.3.

In terms of camera, there would be a single 13MP f/2.2 lens on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera housed inside the water-drop notch. The rear camera would support features like HDR, Panorama, Time-lapse, Google Lens and beauty mode.

Connectivity options would include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM, GPS/A-GPS, etc. As previously reported, Nokia 2.3 would be available in Charcoal, Cyan Green and Sand colour options.

HMD Global is expected to unveil the Nokia 2.3 alongside the Nokia 8.2 on December 5.