Nokia 2.3 price and specifications leaked before official launch

Nokia 2.3 is rumoured to launch alongside the Nokia 8.2 on December 5. The smartphone has been spotted a couple of times online. While these leaks revealed the specifications and colour options, a new report has revealed the price of Nokia 2.3 before its launch.

Nokia 2.3 would sit in HMD Global entry-level smartphone portfolio. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 2.3 would launch for EUR 97 (roughly Rs 8,600). The report includes a screenshot from an online retailer’s listing, which reveals the pricing details. It also mentions that Nokia 2.3 will be available in Charcoal colour.

European and Indian smartphone pricing differs in most cases. We expect HMD Global to launch the Nokia 2.3 between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 in India.

Previously, specifications of the Nokia 2.3 were leaked online. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch HD display with a 720*1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There will be a tiny notch for the front camera.

Under the hood, Nokia 2.3 is expected to get powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal memory. Storage can be increased via microSD up to 400GB. There could be a 3,920 mAh battery on the Nokia 2.3.

Rumours also suggest that there would be a single 13MP f/2.2 lens on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera housed inside the water-drop notch. The rear camera would support features like HDR, Panorama, Time-lapse, Google Lens and beauty mode.

Connectivity options would include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM, GPS/A-GPS, etc. As previously reported, Nokia 2.3 would be available in Charcoal, Cyan Green and Sand colour options.