Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch launched in India

The low-cost smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,499 and comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring

Noise has launched the ColorFit Qube smartwatch in India. The budget wearable boasts a 24x7 heart-rate monitor and comes with eight sports modes. The watch has been priced at Rs 2,499.

The Colorfit Qube has a 1.4-inch display and gives users options for cloud-based watch faces to choose from. It also has sleep tracking and can track eight sports modes which include climbing, cycling, hiking, running, spinning, treadmills, walking and yoga. The data is synced with a track app on your phone.

The ColorFit Qube can last seven days on a charge and takes about 2.5 hours to charge from o to 100 percent. It has support for Bluetooth 5.1 and works with Android phones that run version 5.1 and higher. It also works Apple devices running iOS 9 or higher. The smartwatch is IP68 certifies which means it is resistant to dust and can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5m and for thirty minutes.

The watch uses a square dial and a crown for navigation and is available in Beige Gold and Charcoal Grey colour variants. The watch weighs just 32 grams and supports weather forecasts, call notifications, remote search, music control, timers, alarms, stopwatch, calendar syncing, DND modes and alerts for email, chats and texts.