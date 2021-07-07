MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch launched in India

The low-cost smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,499 and comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
The low-cost smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,499 and comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring

The low-cost smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,499 and comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring

Noise has launched the ColorFit Qube smartwatch in India. The budget wearable boasts a 24x7 heart-rate monitor and comes with eight sports modes. The watch has been priced at Rs 2,499.

The Colorfit Qube has a 1.4-inch display and gives users options for cloud-based watch faces to choose from. It also has sleep tracking and can track eight sports modes which include climbing, cycling, hiking, running, spinning, treadmills, walking and yoga. The data is synced with a track app on your phone.

The ColorFit Qube can last seven days on a charge and takes about 2.5 hours to charge from o to 100 percent. It has support for Bluetooth 5.1 and works with Android phones that run version 5.1 and higher. It also works Apple devices running iOS 9 or higher. The smartwatch is IP68 certifies which means it is resistant to dust and can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5m and for thirty minutes.

The watch uses a square dial and a crown for navigation and is available in Beige Gold and Charcoal Grey colour variants. The watch weighs just 32 grams and supports weather forecasts, call notifications, remote search, music control, timers, alarms, stopwatch, calendar syncing, DND modes and alerts for email, chats and texts.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #fitness #Health #heart rate #smartwatch
first published: Jul 7, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.