No WhatsApp updates for select iOS and Android smartphones starting January 2021: Report

WhatsApp is likely to stop working on select iPhone and Android smartphones starting next year. The Facebook-owned messaging app could withdraw support for smartphones running on older versions of iOS, Android, Kai OS, etc.

Reports suggest that starting January 1, 2021, WhatsApp will stop offering support on devices that are not running on iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 or newer. This means that if your iPhone or Android smartphone is not running on the mentioned software, WhatsApp might stop working on your device.

The FAQ page states that smartphones need to be running on Android version 4.0.3 and iOS 9 and newer to be able to use WhatsApp.

The company, typically, provides a notice well in advance before withdrawing support for devices.

In case you are still using the mentioned mobile operating system, it is best that you update your smartphones to continue using WhatsApp to get the latest features.

iOS users need to ensure that their iPhone is updated to iOS 9 or later. The support page reads, “For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone. Please visit the Apple Support website to learn how to update your iPhone's software.”

If you have an iPhone 4 or older, WhatsApp will not offer any support as these models do not support iOS 9.

On Android, users need to update their smartphones to version 4.0.3 and newer. If you have an Android smartphone that runs on an older mobile operating system, it is time to either update or upgrade your device.

KaiOS users need to update to version 2.5.1 or newer to use WhatsApp.