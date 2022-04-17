No More Heroes 3 coming to PS5, Xbox and PC

(Image Courtesy: Nintendo)

Released in August 2021, No More Heroes 3 was an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

The game is the third part in the No More Heroes trilogy, the first of which was released in 2019 for the Nintendo Wii, while the sequel came out in 2010.

Eventually, the two games were ported over to other platforms including the PC in 2021. The offbeat titles developed by Japanese gaming auteur Goichi Suda aka Suda51's Grasshopper Manufacture, never found favor with a big audience, but formed a cult following among those who had played it.

The game tells the story of Travis Touchdown, an otaku stereotype, who lives in poverty in the fictional town of Santa Destroy, California. After running out of money to buy wrestling videos and video games, Travis begins doing jobs for the United Assassins Association, slowly rising up through their ranks. The three games tell a combined narrative full of wacky twists and turns, with a peppering of social commentary.

XSEED Games, the studio that handled the ports of the previous two games, will be returning for the third title. The re-release will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, later this fall.

According to the studio, the re-release will feature enhancements like, “improved HD visuals, framerates, and faster loading times to keep players dishing out eye-popping ultraviolence,” said XSEED in a press release.





