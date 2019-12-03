No invites needed to buy Realme X2 Pro on Flipkart and Realme website

Realme X2 Pro is now available on open sale in India. The flagship smartphone was previously available via an Invite-only basis.

Realme X2 Pro first went on sale on November 26 for ‘blind order’ customers and on an ‘invite-only’ basis. The company has now confirmed that interested customers can buy the Realme X2 Pro at any time on realme.com and Flipkart.

Launched for Rs 29,999, Realme X2 Pro comes with top-of-the-line features like a 90Hz AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, quad-cameras on the back, etc. Realme has launched two storage variants of the X2 Pro in India. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant has been launched for Rs 33,999.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The display has a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme claims that the X2 Pro’s display supports a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and HDR10+.

Under the hood, the X2 Pro has a 7nm 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. For longer battery life, there is a 4,000 mAh dual-cell battery on the Realme X2 Pro. The cell supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to charge the smartphone within 35 minutes. In our Realme X2 Pro review, we saw the smartphone charge entirely within 30 minutes.

Optics on the back features a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x hybrid zoom. There’s also an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. The ultra-wide lens doubles up for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

For selfies, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the water-drop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. Realme X2 Pro has dual-speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio and DOLBY ATMOS.