Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan launches new Special Edition Sunny at a price of Rs 8.48 lakh

The Special edition also gets the new NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology with over 50 features that provides an enhanced sense of convenience and security.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nissan has launched a new refreshed version of the Sunny as the Special edition. While the Flagship sedan, Sunny is available at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, the Special Edition will retail for Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car will feature an all new black roof wrap, body decals, blacked out wheel covers and a new rear spoiler.

AR-AM-Sunny-music-system-shot (002)

The Special edition also gets the new NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology with over 50 features that provides an enhanced sense of convenience and security. Features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car are part of the new safety system.

Features include keyless entry, push-start/stop and 'Lead Me to Car' feature which guides passengers to their vehicle. Other features include dual airbags, speed sensing door locks, driver seat belt reminder which come as standard.

Mechanically, the Special Edition gets two options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan #Nissan Sunny #Technology

