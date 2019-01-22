Nissan Kicks launched, prices start at Rs 9.55 lakh

Nissan has announced the launch of its Kicks SUV at a price range of Rs 9.55 lakh to 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom) with two 1.5-litre engine options and four trim levels.

The SUV is based on Renault-Nissan's updated M0 platform and features a cabin which is larger than the international market. The petrol engine produces 106 PS of power and 142 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel powertrain on the other churns out 110 PS and 240 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of features, the base Kicks gets a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, LED DRLs, power-adjustable rearview mirrors, auto climate control with rear vents and a 4-speaker audio setup. The higher trims on the other hand receives a segment-first 360 degree camera. Other features include an 8-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, LED headlamps and cruise control.

Safety hasn't taken a back seat with all variants sporting dual airbags, ABS, electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and rear parking sensors. The top-specced variant also receives hill-start assist and two more airbags.

Commenting on the new model launch, Nissan Motor Co Senior Vice President and Chairman of management committee for Africa, Middle East and India, Peyman Kargar said the vehicle reflects company's commitment to bring the best of Nissan global products and technology to India.

"Our research and development (R&D) and design teams in India developed the SUV in collaboration with our teams in Japan, America and Brazil," he added.

Nissan also states fuel efficiency is rated at 14.23 km/l and 20.45 km/l for the petrol and diesel engines respectively. The Nissan Kicks competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Ex-showroom prices are as follows:

XL Petrol: Rs 9.55 lakh

XV Petrol: Rs 10.95 lakh

XL Diesel: Rs 10.85 lakh

XV Diesel: Rs 12.49 lakh

XV Premium: Rs 13.65 lakh

XV Premium Plus: Rs 14.65 lakh