Nintendo's pricing for Switch Online Expansion Pack leave fans fuming

Nintendo's Switch Online Expansion Pack YouTube trailer has so far amassed 56,000 dislikes against 15,000 likes

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
Nintendo has priced the Expansion Pack for $49.99 per year

Nintendo has priced the Expansion Pack for $49.99 per year

Nintendo isn't exactly known for its technological smarts. The Nintendo Switch is great, but is yards behind the competition when it comes to hardware.

Similarly, Nintendo's online architecture is playing catch-up to better alternatives from Sony and Microsoft, which is why fans were excited when Nintendo announced the expansion pack service for Switch Online. The new subscription service would bundle classic N64 and Sega Genesis titles along with the regular pass, and it was seen as a win when the community expressed massive interest. That is, until Nintendo announced the pricing.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack would be priced at $49.99 per year, more than double the regular pricing for $19.99 per year for the standard online package.

Fans were outraged at the ridiculous pricing for the benefit of playing classic games while dealing with architecture that was missing features compared to alternatives. The YouTube trailer quickly found itself being bombarded with dislikes, to the point where it current sits on a massive 56,000 dislikes to 15,000 likes.

Needless to say, the fans feel nickel and dimed for a barebones package. Nintendo isn't completely averse to PR soups like these from time to time. The announcement of the Switch OLED was also seen as a disappointment at first, primarily because fans expected a beefy hardware upgrade.

It would be interesting to see how Nintendo deals with this. While, there has been no official announcement, leaks have suggested that the high costs could be due to Nintendo paying for the licence for game libraries.
Tags: #Nintendo Switch #Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
first published: Oct 18, 2021 05:11 pm

