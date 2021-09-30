MARKET NEWS

Nintendo makes it clear that a Switch Pro 4K isn't coming anytime soon

After a Bloomberg report said that Nintendo had shipped developer kits for a 4K edition of the switch were sent out

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
Nintendo has issued a statement after the Bloomberg report

Nintendo has released a statement on twitter, after a report from Bloomberg claimed that they were asking developer's to prepare games with 4K support for Switch. The report seemed to suggest that as many as eleven developer's had already received 4K tools and developer kits for the next generation of the Switch console with 4K support.

Nintendo has now denied this:

The Japanese gaming giant said that the "report is not true," and wanted to clarify things for investors and customers. They also reiterated, that the OLED Switch model was the only new hardware that was scheduled to launch on October 8.

In the report, Bloomberg had stated that they had spoken to eleven game developers, including Zynga who said that Nintendo had asked them all to begin working on 4K games for the Switch. This was done even before the OLED model of the Switch was announced.

A source close to the publication had told them, Nintendo had to drop its plans for a release this year citing component shortages. Nintendo now expects the new console sometime in late 2022.

Given the denial, however, it looks like we could wait longer.

Bloomberg had also reported earlier, that the next generation Switch model will be using a new Nvidia chip with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) capabilities, that would theoretically allow higher resolutions without a massive performance hit.

