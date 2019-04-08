App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT Technologies to acquire WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft and Big data specialist

NIIT Technologies will acquire a 53% stake in the initial stage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NIIT Technologies Limited, an IT solutions organization announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with WHISHWORKS IT Consulting, an IT services and consulting company specializing in MuleSoft and Big Data technologies, to acquire a 53 percent stake initially, with the remaining equity to be acquired over the next two years through pay-outs linked to financial performance. The transaction closure is subject to fulfillment of certain government/regulatory approvals.

Over the years, WHISHWORKS has invested in building unique capabilities around MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, the leading platform for building application networks, and today enjoys increasing market share and accelerated growth as a Strategic Consulting Partner of MuleSoft supporting the digital transformation journeys of organisations around the world. WHISHWORKS' consultants hold over 350 MuleSoft certifications, which makes it the largest pool of MuleSoft certified experts in the EMEA region and one of the largest worldwide.

"WHISHWORKS fits into our overall Digital strategy, enhances our footprint in a high demand space, and is a significant addition to our existing capability spectrum in digital integration. This initiative is in line with our strategy to drive growth and create value over the long term by enhancing capabilities and domain depth, adding new partnerships, and making well-considered acquisitions that complement our existing strengths. We are delighted to welcome the WHISHWORKS team, clients, and partners into our fold", said Sudhir Singh, CEO, NIIT Technologies.

Commenting on the transaction, Sri Arardhi, Founder and CEO, WHISHWORKS, said: "Together with the other co-Founders Suman Konkumalla, Kranthi Vempati, Pankaj Kankatti and Murthy Aradhi, we have created a track record of enabling clients to succeed in their digital transformation journeys through our robust technology capabilities in MuleSoft and Big Data. We are very excited to now be joining forces with NIIT Technologies, a global leader at the forefront of engaging with emerging technologies, which will fuel our growth and innovation faster. We also see substantial opportunities and growth potential for WHISHWORKS in the US geography and are thrilled to have the support of NIIT Technologies' strong local presence and scale there."

related news

This transaction is expected to be margin and earnings accretive to NIIT Technologies. The Company will be making this acquisition in an all-cash transaction, funded through internal accruals.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #fintech #NIIT Technologies #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Madras High Court Cancels Land Acquisition Proceedings for Salem Natio ...

Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.