NIIT Technologies to acquire WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft and Big data specialist

NIIT Technologies Limited, an IT solutions organization announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with WHISHWORKS IT Consulting, an IT services and consulting company specializing in MuleSoft and Big Data technologies, to acquire a 53 percent stake initially, with the remaining equity to be acquired over the next two years through pay-outs linked to financial performance. The transaction closure is subject to fulfillment of certain government/regulatory approvals.

Over the years, WHISHWORKS has invested in building unique capabilities around MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, the leading platform for building application networks, and today enjoys increasing market share and accelerated growth as a Strategic Consulting Partner of MuleSoft supporting the digital transformation journeys of organisations around the world. WHISHWORKS' consultants hold over 350 MuleSoft certifications, which makes it the largest pool of MuleSoft certified experts in the EMEA region and one of the largest worldwide.

"WHISHWORKS fits into our overall Digital strategy, enhances our footprint in a high demand space, and is a significant addition to our existing capability spectrum in digital integration. This initiative is in line with our strategy to drive growth and create value over the long term by enhancing capabilities and domain depth, adding new partnerships, and making well-considered acquisitions that complement our existing strengths. We are delighted to welcome the WHISHWORKS team, clients, and partners into our fold", said Sudhir Singh, CEO, NIIT Technologies.

Commenting on the transaction, Sri Arardhi, Founder and CEO, WHISHWORKS, said: "Together with the other co-Founders Suman Konkumalla, Kranthi Vempati, Pankaj Kankatti and Murthy Aradhi, we have created a track record of enabling clients to succeed in their digital transformation journeys through our robust technology capabilities in MuleSoft and Big Data. We are very excited to now be joining forces with NIIT Technologies, a global leader at the forefront of engaging with emerging technologies, which will fuel our growth and innovation faster. We also see substantial opportunities and growth potential for WHISHWORKS in the US geography and are thrilled to have the support of NIIT Technologies' strong local presence and scale there."

This transaction is expected to be margin and earnings accretive to NIIT Technologies. The Company will be making this acquisition in an all-cash transaction, funded through internal accruals.