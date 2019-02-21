NIIT Technologies extends partnership with Microsoft Azure for cloud lead transformation

NIIT Technologies has extended its partnership with Microsoft Azure to accelerate its cloud lead transformation on February 21.

The partnership will allow NIIT Technologies to use Microsoft Azure platform to manage lifecycle for its enterprise customers across verticals such as banking and financial services, travel and transportation and insurance.

This collaboration will offer innovative solutions enabling enterprises to become more agile, improve reliability and reduce costs while transforming customer experience. The partnership will be applicable in five geographies - the US, UK, India, Australia and Singapore serving over 100 customers.

Speaking to the media, Vamsi Krishna Rupakala, Global Head, Infrastructure Management Services and Cloud, NIIT Technologies, said the companies' digital adoption is growing and the partnership is in line with growing demand.

For NIIT Technologies, digital is growing the rate of 12.3 percent and accounts for about 29 percent of total revenue.

Digital transformation phase presents a $4.5 billion opportunity as enterprises, small and big, are looking to leverage digital for growth. More and more companies are now on cloud. According to a survey, close to 86 percent of companies would move to cloud to accelerate growth.

The companies have been collaborating for nearly two decades.