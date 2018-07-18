NIIT Tech Q1 revenue rises 4.6% sequentially, Operating profit fell 7.8%

NIIT Technologies said revenue for the quarter grew 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 824.9 crore helped by strong growth in three of its largest verticals.

“This strong performance came on the back of growth across all three of our major verticals," said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Technologies.

The revenue in its insurance vertical grew 10 percent during the June quarter, and accounted for 28.5 percent of total revenues.

The banking and financial services business grew 8.8 percent during the quarter contributing to 16.8 percent of total revenues.

Revenues in travel & transportation segment was up 7.7 percent and accounted for 27.1 percent of NIIT's revenue mix.

Operating profit fell 7.8 percent sequentially to Rs 130.6 crore. Profit after tax was Rs 85.8 crore, a fall of 0.35 percent.

Operating margin during the quarter was 15.8 percent, a fall of 21 basis points from the same quarter last year, because of the impact of wage hikes and visa costs.

“Significant increase in new logo acquisition, broad-based revenue growth across industry verticals and accelerating order book generation from the western markets have materially improved the revenue profile of the company,” said CEO Singh.

"Logos" is how IT companies often refer to the new clients they sign on.

Revenue from US grew 8 percent sequentially, accounting for half of the revenue mix. Europe, Middle East and Africa, which now contributes 32 percent of the revenue mix, grew 6 percent sequentially during the quarter.

India and APAC business grew 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, of the total revenue during the quarter.

“Digital revenues grew 53 percent annually contributing to 27 percent of the total revenues,” said Mr. Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman, NIIT Technologies.

NIIT Technologies got fresh business of USD 151 million during the quarter which included 9 new clients. Of this, USD 69 million was from the US, USD 56 million from EMEA and USD 26 million from rest of the world.

The order book executable over the next 12 months expanded to USD 347 million.

The company added 341 people during the quarter taking headcount to 9,764 at the end of June.