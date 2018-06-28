App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next iPhone will feature 6.1-inch LCD display, single rear camera

Launching later this year, the line-up will consist of three variants - a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, a 6.1-inch LCD variant, and a mammoth 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is scheduled to launch three new iPhone models this year - a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, a 6.1-inch LCD variant, and a mammoth 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus.

Analyst at Tianfeng Securities Ming-Chi Kuo said that another upcoming iPhone with a 6.1 inch LCD screen will come with a lower price tag of USD 600-700 (roughly Rs 40,300-47, 000).

The current iPhone X, which is priced at $1000, and its LCD variant will have the notch display but will not come with key features like 3D Touch and will sport a single rear camera.

In view of the fact that the LCD variant will come equipped with the notch design, the mass production of the model has been seeing some minor setbacks but is still expected to be released in September.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Apple is facing low yield issues as Japan Display is having trouble mass producing LCD displays with a notch.

Kuo also indicates how Apple will continue to order LCD displays next year as they have a successor to this variant in mind.

Apple may also launch three other products - a cheaper MacBook Air, new iPad Pro models with Face ID, and Apple Watch models with larger displays.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 06:42 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #Technology

