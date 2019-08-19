App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next-gen TVS Apache RTR 160 4V spotted: Gets LED headlamp and BSVI-compliant engine

Among the changes revealed by the motorcycle’s spy shots, it is speculated that a new LED headlight unit could be given to the RTR 160.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A test mule of the latest iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was recently spotted under testing on Indian roads. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up to launch the next-generation motorcycle in the Indian market soon.

Among the changes revealed by the motorcycle’s spy shots, it is speculated that a new LED headlight unit could be given to the RTR 160. It is also expected to receive a BSVI compliant engine, as per the upcoming emission norms of next year.

Engine specifications have not been revealed, however, the new motorcycle could carry forward the current 159.7cc air-cooled unit which makes 16.8 PS of maximum power and 14.8 Nm of peak torque but expect slight changes in the output. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is offered with fuel-injected and carburetted options.

Close

The spy shots indicate that apart from some minor cosmetic updates and the headlamp, not much else has changed on the Apache RTR 160. It carries forward its Showa-tuned forks in the front and a monoshock in the back.

related news

The motorcycle is expected to receive a slight increase in its price tag, over the current price of Rs 99,101 for the Fi variant (ex-showroom). TVS could be launching the updated motorcycle by the end of this year, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Apache RTR 160 4V #Auto #Technology #trends #TVS

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.