Next-gen TVS Apache RTR 160 4V spotted: Gets LED headlamp and BSVI-compliant engine

A test mule of the latest iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was recently spotted under testing on Indian roads. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up to launch the next-generation motorcycle in the Indian market soon.

Among the changes revealed by the motorcycle’s spy shots, it is speculated that a new LED headlight unit could be given to the RTR 160. It is also expected to receive a BSVI compliant engine, as per the upcoming emission norms of next year.

Engine specifications have not been revealed, however, the new motorcycle could carry forward the current 159.7cc air-cooled unit which makes 16.8 PS of maximum power and 14.8 Nm of peak torque but expect slight changes in the output. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is offered with fuel-injected and carburetted options.

The spy shots indicate that apart from some minor cosmetic updates and the headlamp, not much else has changed on the Apache RTR 160. It carries forward its Showa-tuned forks in the front and a monoshock in the back.