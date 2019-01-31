Next-gen Mahindra Thar once again spotted! This time in Punjab

The Mahindra Thar is an iconic SUV capable of some wonderful feats. But with the upcoming safety norms and regulations, there is a need for an upgrade.

The next-gen Thar is not up for launch until the second half of 2020 but that isn't stopping the flow of spy pics and videos streaming in.

Himanshu Shandilya of Facebook's 4X4 India group managed to click pictures and record a video of the offroader while it was undergoing testing in Zirakpur, Punjab. Auto publication Rushlane has uploaded the video on its YouTube channel.

The test mule caught on camera seems to be taller and wider than the current-gen Thar with the same box-like design and tarpaulin top. The wheel arches seem to be assymetric with the front arches standing high while the rear arches sitting lower. Most other elements still remain with the round headlamps and large front grille.

The new SUV is expected to get an array of upgrades including an all new platform. Improved safety will be the primary upgrade on the new Thar, so expect dual airbags, standard ABS, a speed alert system and seat belt reminders.

As it is expected to launch in 2020, the new 4X4 could feature a BS-VI compliant engine capable of producing up to 140 PS of peak power. Mahindra is working on this new 2-litre diesel which is expected to be used in other cars in its lineup including the Scorpio, XUV500 and Bolero.

The standard trim can be expected to be a two-wheel drive configuration with a four-wheel-drive option on its top variants.

The new Mahindra Thar is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.