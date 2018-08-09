App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next-gen Honda CR-V launch details revealed; scheduled for October 2018

The new car is larger than before with a new third row added. This will appeal to larger families as well as people who travel with a lot friends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The new-gen Honda CR-V was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and was expected to go on sale sometime this year. Honda has now confirmed the launch will take place in October 2018 and will, for the first time, sport a diesel engine.

The new car is larger than before with a new third row added. This will appeal to larger families as well as people who travel with a lot of friends. In terms of features, not a lot has been shared about the car, but we can expect a powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new diesel that the CR-V gets is the 1.6 litre motor from Honda's Earth Dreams engine family, but Honda will only bring the single turbo engine to India rather than the twin-turbo so as to keep costs low. The single-turbo engine produces 120 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a 9-speed automatic with paddle-shifters as standard. There is also word that all-wheel drive will come as an option.

The CR-V is expected to be assembled in India and will be priced around Rs 28 lakh. In terms of competition, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 07:20 pm

