you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NexJ partners with IBM Cloud Private to host its CRM platform

NexJ's wealth management customers can securely streamline how they move and manage customer data across environments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NexJ Systems, an Intelligent Customer Management provider, announced that it has chosen IBM Cloud Private to host its customer relationship management (CRM) platform for small and medium enterprise (SME) wealth managers.

Wealth managers in need of CRM solutions are increasingly recognizing that workloads containing sensitive customer information can have complex requirements when being moved back and forth across various cloud and IT environments. In order to tap into the flexibility and cost-saving benefits of the cloud while maintaining compliance and security across multiple, dispersed data sources, NexJ needed a first-class hybrid cloud strategy to support its CRM platform.

NexJ chose IBM Cloud Private due to IBM's experience designing hybrid cloud strategies for the financial services industry, and the access to advanced services IBM Cloud Private provides.

With IBM Cloud Private, NexJ is leveraging a suite of services like IBM Cloud Log Analysis with Kibana, IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch, and IBM Cloud Object Storage for mass data storage, all orchestrated through IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Istio. Now, NexJ's wealth management customers can securely streamline how they move and manage customer data across environments, freeing them up to spend more time focusing on driving new revenue streams and providing better experiences for customers.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

