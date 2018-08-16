New York University scientists discover new molecular properties of water

A group of scientists at the New York University seem to have discovered new molecular properties of water that have stayed unnoticed till now. The team of scientists, headed by Professor Alexej Jerschow, developed a unique experiment using state-of-the-art theoretical models and computer simulations, to predict a fundamental asymmetry in water molecules.

As reported by the New York University, the experiment involved cooling the water to its temperature of maximum density that would allow the asymmetry to be manifested and thus enabling its detection.

With this experiment, water molecules are cooled down to a temperature of maximum density (temperature where the density of water increases to a maximum of four degrees Celsius) and approached with nuclear magnetic resonance methods to detect the asymmetry of the water molecule. The experiment showed the difference in lifetimes between the two ions. Greater the difference between lifetimes slower would be the transport. The experiment hence focussed on this difference that allowed researchers to focus on the speed at which hydrogen atoms hop from one molecule to the other.

Speaking of the study, Jerschow said, “The study of water’s molecular properties is of intense interest due to its central role in enabling physiological processes and its ubiquitous nature. The new finding is quite surprising and may enable a deeper understanding of water’s properties as well as its role as a fluid in many of nature’s phenomena.”

Funded by the National Science Foundation and the MRSEC Program of the National Science Foundation, the research findings could further be used to study enzyme functions within the body and to understand the survival of living organisms in harsh conditions such as sub-freezing temperatures, and in highly acidic environments.

Mark Tuckerman, a professor of chemistry and mathematics at NYU, the first to predict the asymmetry said, “It is gratifying to have this clear piece of experimental evidence confirm our earlier predictions. We are currently seeking new ways to exploit the asymmetry between H+ and OH- transport to design new materials for clean energy applications, and knowing that we are starting with a correct model it central to our continued progress.”