you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

New Windows Store now live for Windows 10 testers

The full release of the store on Windows 10 would be soon

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
The new store has a better design and new features

The new store has a better design and new features


Microsoft has rolled out the new Microsoft Store to Windows 10 testers. The new store features in Windows 11 and is a redesigned experienced that promises to do better than what we currently have.

The updated store on Windows 10 will allow support for unpackaged win32 apps, modern design and all the apps that Microsoft has in their store catalogue. Microsoft is even allowing third-party stores like Epic's store to be listed. Any browsers can also be listed on the store.

Android app support will be limited to Windows 11 for now and Microsoft hasn't announced any plans to bring that feature to Windows 10. The new store will also make it easier to discover Disney+ content but it would be interesting to see how that works in India, since Disney+ offers its content as part of Hotstar in India.

The testing is currently limited to the Release Preview ring on Windows Insider. Microsoft says that the feature will roll out to everyone soon. If you want to become a Windows Insider and test new features before they are available, click here.

Recently, Microsoft began testing Android app support for Windows 11. The first preview rolled out to eligible insiders running AMD, Intel and Qualcomm machines.

Microsoft said that it had worked with Amazon to curate 50 apps for testing and that number will grow in the coming months.

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 10 #Windows 11 #Windows Store
first published: Oct 27, 2021 06:04 pm

