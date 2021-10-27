New Windows Store now live for Windows 10 testers

The new store has a better design and new features

Microsoft has rolled out the new Microsoft Store to Windows 10 testers. The new store features in Windows 11 and is a redesigned experienced that promises to do better than what we currently have.



Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies and way more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp

The updated store on Windows 10 will allow support for unpackaged win32 apps, modern design and all the apps that Microsoft has in their store catalogue. Microsoft is even allowing third-party stores like Epic's store to be listed. Any browsers can also be listed on the store.

Android app support will be limited to Windows 11 for now and Microsoft hasn't announced any plans to bring that feature to Windows 10. The new store will also make it easier to discover Disney+ content but it would be interesting to see how that works in India, since Disney+ offers its content as part of Hotstar in India.

The testing is currently limited to the Release Preview ring on Windows Insider. Microsoft says that the feature will roll out to everyone soon. If you want to become a Windows Insider and test new features before they are available, click here.

Recently, Microsoft began testing Android app support for Windows 11. The first preview rolled out to eligible insiders running AMD, Intel and Qualcomm machines.

Microsoft said that it had worked with Amazon to curate 50 apps for testing and that number will grow in the coming months.