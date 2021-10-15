MARKET NEWS

New Windows 11 update: AMD users have it even worse

The new Windows 11 update seems to have made things worse for AMD users

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
AMD users report even more slowdown with Windows 11 update

AMD users have reported more problems with the new Windows 11 update, that has slowed down performance for AMD processors even more.

At launch, AMD processors seemed to run slower on Windows 11, a by-product of Microsoft working closely with Intel for their next generation chips. Intel's new Alder Lake processors will feature a big hybrid big little design with dedicated efficiency and power cores. Intel had said that they worked closely with Microsoft to integrate features from its upcoming hardware based schedulers with the OS' in-built ones and that seems to be having a negative impact on performance when it comes to AMD CPU's.

AMD pointed out two problems with Windows 11, one being the OS had a tendency to increase latency with the L3 cache on its processors and the second, the preferred core feature was not scheduling tasks to the fastest core available.

With the new update, the L3 latency seems to have doubled and together with the scheduler problem, the performance can now be up to 15% worse on AMD processors.

AMD has said that a fix is on the way and Microsoft will be releasing its own fix via an update on October 19 and AMD will be delivering a new optimised driver on October 21. Till that time, Microsoft has said that it is not upgrading AMD based systems to Windows 11 for the time being, and has recommended AMD users not update manually at this time.

Microsoft is also investigating another issue with Virtualisation Based Security that seemingly affects gaming performance on Windows 11.
