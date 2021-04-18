New WhatsApp update | iOS-exclusive image preview, disappearing message settings rolled out

A new WhatsApp Messenger update has introduced two new features on the iOS app. The update brings some changes to the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages settings and gives users the option to make adjustments in the settings.

Following the new WhatsApp update, the Facebook-owned messaging app will show bigger image and video previews in the the chat window.

The new WhatsApp update 2.21.71 lets users view larger image and video previews. After updating the app, users will no longer need to tap on the preview window to enlarge the image or video they have received in the chat. Instead, the app will automatically preview the image/video in its original size.

The second new WhatsApp feature introduced in the update makes adjustments to the Disappearing Messages feature introduced last year. It allowed users to turn on/off an option to delete individual and group chats automatically in seven days. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off.

The new update now allows all participants in the group to change the disappearing messages setting by default. However, the admin will continue to have the control by changing the “Edit Group Info” setting. This means, the group admin needs to allow users to let them make any changes in the disappearing messages setting.

Currently, there is no word on the release of the two features on Android. However, we can expect WhatsApp to roll out these features on the WhatsApp Android app soon.