Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:32 AM IST

New WhatsApp features | Animated stickers, Wallpaper dimming spotted

The new “Usagyuuun” WhatsApp stickers are currently available on the beta version 2.20.200.6 Android app to a limited number of users.

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp may soon launch new animated sticker packs. The Facebook-owned messaging app was spotted testing a new “Usagyuuun” animated sticker pack on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.200.6. The WhatsApp update also includes a new “Wallpaper Dimming” feature in beta.

The new “Usagyuuun” WhatsApp stickers are currently available on the beta version 2.20.200.6 Android app to a limited number of users. The update spotted by WABetaInfo reveals that these set of WhatsApp animated stickers are only 3.5MB in size and have been created by Quan Inc.

The Usagyuuun WhatsApp stickers feature a white cartoon expressing different emotions like happy, sad, dance, love, etc.

Another upcoming WhatsApp feature spotted in the same beta update is Wallpaper Dimming. The feature allows users to change the opacity of the wallpaper. Users will be able to swipe left or right to preview colour options in the Wallpaper settings on WhatsApp.

The update also brings bug fixes for the Storage Usage section. In the previous beta update, users reported that WhatsApp crashed when they tried opening the storage section.

These features are currently under development and available to a limited number of users. We can expect the company to roll out these new WhatsApp features soon.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 09:32 am

