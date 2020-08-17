172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|new-whatsapp-feature-for-searching-stickers-spotted-on-android-beta-app-report-5716371.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New WhatsApp feature for searching stickers spotted on Android beta app: Report

A WhatsApp Android beta update version 2.20.198.5 features a tiny lens button on the bottom left corner of the screen.

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp will soon make it easier for users to search for stickers on its app. The Facebook-owned messaging app is currently testing the feature in the beta version.

A WhatsApp Android beta update version 2.20.198.5 features a tiny lens button on the bottom left corner of the screen, next to the emoji, GIF and sticker shortcut buttons. The new feature was spotted by WhatsApp tracker website WABetaInfo. You will see a search bar and some tabs like All, Happy, Greetings, love, sad, etc when you tap on the lens button.

Notably, the feature is partially available. WABetaInfo states that if you open WhatsApp the first time and the last used tab is “Stickers”, the search sticker button should appear, but it disappears if you switch tab.

The feature is still under development and there is no official confirmation on the rollout. WhatsApp beta users on Android can try to get an experience on how the feature works.

Other features that WhatsApp is working on is multi-device support and chat sync. The much-anticipated feature, which has been under development, could soon be available for users. With this feature, users can use their WhatsApp account on four devices at a time. 

WhatsApp could soon sync chats across iOS and Android devices. The feature is said to be in line with the Linked Devices feature that will let you use your WhatsApp account on up to four devices at a time.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Technology #WhatsApp

