New vulnerability discovered in Unisoc chipset could make it susceptible to attacks: Report

While Qualcomm and MediaTek are the most dominant chip makers in the smartphone market, Unisoc chipsets are highly prominent in the affordable smartphone segment. However, a cyber security research firm might have discovered a vulnerability in the baseband processor of Unisoc chipsets.

Check Point Research recently published findings on several vulnerabilities that can jeopardize the modems and other chip-related weaknesses that can put Android mobile users at risk.

The firm noted, “We decided to conduct an analysis of the UNISOC baseband to possibly find a way to remotely attack UNISOC-based devices, after which to collaborate with the manufacturer and find a solution to this troubling scenario.”

Researchers at the firm reverse-engineered the implementation of the LTE protocol stack and found a vulnerability that could be used to deny modem services, and potentially even block communications by a threat actor, remotely. Exploiting the vulnerability results in the disruption of a device’s radio communication through a malformed packet.

The vulnerability was discovered on the Moto G20 (XT2128-2) with the January 2022 update installed (RTAS31.68.29), though it exists on other phones as well. Unisoc has already created a fix, which Google confirmed will be part of the new Android Security Bulletin.

The Moto G20 is powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC. Check Point Research disclosed its findings to Unisoc in May 2022, while the chipmaker acknowledged the findings and, gave the vulnerability a 9.4 scoring (critical), and has since patched it. Unisoc is one of the biggest smartphone chipmakers in the world with a reported 11 percent market share.