New Twitter feature makes it easier to access Direct Messages on the web

Twitter has rolled out a new feature for its web platform that makes it easier for users to access Direct Messages (DMs). The Twitter web client now features a dedicated Messages tab that is available at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Users can click on the new Messages tab to open a small window where they can find all their DMs. The new feature is a welcome move as users would have to leave their current feed and check the conversations in a full-screen view.



Slide into those DMs without clicking away from your timeline.

Rolling out on web. pic.twitter.com/BdaeYoyPu2 Close July 15, 2020

With the new message tab, users can reply to DMs without clicking away from the timeline. Users can still have access to the full-screen DM interface by clicking on the ‘Messages’ option on the left side of the screen. When you are in full-screen Messages, the mini tab on the corner goes away.

Notably, the feature is currently available only on the web and there is no word of its release on the Android or iOS app.

The feature was rolled out hours before Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden and others got hacked in a crypto scam. It was not clear whether all verified users were affected but, if they were, it would have a huge impact on the platform and its users.

Verified users include celebrities, journalists, and news agencies as well as governments, politicians, heads of state, and emergency services. Twitter is currently working on the issue and will give out more details soon.