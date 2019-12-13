App
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New teaser videos hint Nokia 2.3 India launch imminent

We can expect HMD Global to launch the Nokia 2.3 in India under Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia might launch the Nokia 2.3 soon in India. Nokia India has teased the Nokia 2.3 launch on Twitter. The entry-level smartphone was unveiled last week in Cairo for EUR 109 (roughly Rs 8,600).

Nokia India has dropped two teased hinting the Nokia 2.3 launch in India. The first video teases the long battery life capabilities of the upcoming smartphone.

Nokia India’s second teaser promises the great performance of the dual-camera setup on the back. These teasers hint the launch of Nokia 2.3 in India, considering HMD Global marketing the smartphone that offers great camera performance and long battery life in a budget.

Nokia 2.3 features a dual-camera setup on the back. The module houses a 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The HD+ display is an LCD panel, which is 6.2-inch tall and sports a water-drop notch on top for the 5MP f/2.4 front camera.

Under the hood, the Nokia 2.3 comes powered with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery, which Nokia claims can deliver up to two days of battery life. With the phone, there is a 5W charger in the box.

Nokia 2.3 runs on Android 9 Pie based on Google Android One program, promising two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security updates. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, dual SIM, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11n, etc.

We can expect HMD Global to launch the Nokia 2.3 in India under Rs 8,000. The company is yet to announce the Nokia 2.3 launch date in India.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:09 pm

