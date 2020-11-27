New teardown reveals just how expensive it is to build an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro: Report

The Apple iPhone 12 series is one of the most expensive smartphone series launched in India, with the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a hefty Rs 1,49,900 price. However, Japanese teardown experts Fomalhaut Techno Solutions suggests that the iPhone 12 may not be that expensive to build.

Fomalhaut Techno Solutions released their report on the bill of materials, in collaboration with Nikkei Asia, (BoM) for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which provides a close approximation of the component costs of building the two phones. According to the report, the iPhone 12 BoM costs $373 (Roughly Rs 27,550), while the iPhone 12 Pro’s BoM is $406 (Roughly Rs 30,000).

For comparison, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro currently start from $799 and $999 in the US. This shows that the BoM for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are less than half of the original price for the two devices.

Before breaking down the costs of the components, it is worth noting that there are other costs beyond the BoM that Apple has to factor in before setting a final price, including taxes, marketing, research and development, customer support, etc. Coming back to the BoM.

The most expensive components are the OLED displays, which are built by Samsung for an estimated $70, while the Qualcomm X55 5G modem on the iPhone 12 series costs $90. The components like RAM and flash memory are said to cost $12.8 and $19.2 per unit. Lastly, te Sony camera sensors on the new iPhone 12 phones range between $7.4 and $7.9 per unit.

The report also has an interesting chart that shows the regions where the components were provided. Most iPhone 12 components, 26 percent, came from South Korea. The US followed at 21.9 percent and Japan at 13.6 percent. It worth noting that a vast majority of iPhones are still assembled in China.

