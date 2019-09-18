New study proves Current Enterprise Data strategies ineffective

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced the findings of a global research report, created in association with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, which examines the trends, pain points, and opportunities surrounding Enterprise IT challenges in data analytics and management in a multicloud environment.

The reportis based on insights from over 150 global business executives representing a wide range of industries, with almost half being organizations with USD 1 billion or more in revenue.

The study found that the majority (69 percent) of organizations recognize a comprehensive data strategy as a requirement for meeting business objectives, but only 35 percent believe that their current analytics and data management capabilities are sufficient in doing so.

“This report reveals specific obstacles modern enterprises must overcome to realize the true potential of their data and validates the need for a new approach to enterprise data strategy,” said Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer of Cloudera.

The report also confirms that the future of analytics and Enterprise IT data management is multicloud, with businesses managing data across private, hybrid and public cloud environments — but there is still progress to be made. Over half (54 percent) of the organizations surveyed have plans to increase the amount of data they store in the public cloud over the next year, but the majority still manage much of their data on-premises.



Most organizations are leveraging their data to support traditional functions like business intelligence (80 percent) and data warehousing (70 percent). Newer functions are less common but on the rise, with half of the organizations surveyed planning to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning in the next three years.



Ten percent of those surveyed did not know if they were required to secure data within a regulatory framework or not, which is a small ignorance that could result in serious risk.



A specific approach to open source is essential for an effective enterprise data strategy, but half of those surveyed agreed that current cloud service providers are unable to meet their need for access to open-source software.

Other findings include: