 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

New research could help prevent fires caused by lithium-ion batteries

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

There have already been popular cases of lithium ion batteries catching fire

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco? Where the phone started to randomly burst into fire or how about the recent recall of BMW's 83 iX and i4 Electronic Vehicles (EV) due to several fire incidents.

The common culprit in both these cases is the humble lithium ion battery, preferred by device manufacturers and car makers alike, to power their designs. In both these cases, the batteries short circuited and caught fire, damaging the devices and putting their owner's life at risk.

These rechargeable batteries power phones, laptops, consumer electronics and cars but are prone to breaking down and catching fire, if the temperature rises too high.

The root cause of the issue, at least in part, is due to the electrolyte present inside of them. This helps carry lithium ion between electrodes as the battery charges and discharges.

Rachel Z Huang, a graduate student at Stanford University may have come up with a novel solution to the problem. Huang has developed a non-flammable electrolyte, in partnership with 19 other researchers from Department of Energy's SLAC and Stanford University.

The new electrolyte can function at high temperatures without breaking down and catching fire. The team achieved this by adding a particular salt called LiFSI.