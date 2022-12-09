New research could help prevent fires caused by lithium-ion batteries

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco? Where the phone started to randomly burst into fire or how about the recent recall of BMW's 83 iX and i4 Electronic Vehicles (EV) due to several fire incidents.

The common culprit in both these cases is the humble lithium ion battery, preferred by device manufacturers and car makers alike, to power their designs. In both these cases, the batteries short circuited and caught fire, damaging the devices and putting their owner's life at risk.

These rechargeable batteries power phones, laptops, consumer electronics and cars but are prone to breaking down and catching fire, if the temperature rises too high.

The root cause of the issue, at least in part, is due to the electrolyte present inside of them. This helps carry lithium ion between electrodes as the battery charges and discharges.

Rachel Z Huang, a graduate student at Stanford University may have come up with a novel solution to the problem. Huang has developed a non-flammable electrolyte, in partnership with 19 other researchers from Department of Energy's SLAC and Stanford University.

The new electrolyte can function at high temperatures without breaking down and catching fire. The team achieved this by adding a particular salt called LiFSI.

The reason this is important is because in traditional lithium-ion batteries, lithium salt is dissolved in liquid organic solvents. It is highly performant but comes with a drawback. It is also flammable. If there is a puncture or defect within the battery, it causes the operating heat to shoot up and at higher temperatures, the solvent starts to evaporate and form gas. This expands the battery shell like a balloon, until eventually it cracks and explodes. The new compound that the team at Stanford came up with is called Solvent - Anchored non-Flammable Electrolyte (SAFE). While the electrolyte is still flammable, the new solvent mixture acts as an anchor and prevents the electrolyte evaporating into gas, thus preventing it from catching fire. “With SAFE there’s no need to change any of the manufacturing setup,” Huang said in SLAC's press release. “Of course, if it is ever used for production there are optimizations needed for the electrolyte to fit into the production line, but the work is a lot less than any of the other systems.”

Moneycontrol News

