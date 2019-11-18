New report estimates Apple could dominate 5G smartphone shipments next year

There’s been a lot of talk going around 5G network and the smartphones that would support it. Apple, too, among the list of smartphone brands is expected to launch new 5G-ready iPhones next year. A new report by Strategy Analysis states that Apple would lead the 5G smartphone shipments in 2020.

5G network is still under development and is expected to roll out in some countries during 2020. Multiple smartphone brands, including Apple, are expected to launch upper midrange and premium smartphones that would support 5G.

The Strategy Analysis report estimates that the iPhones launching in 2020 would help Apple equalise, if not surpass, the 5G marketshare. To do so, Apple needs to ensure matching its current upgrade rates for dominating the 5G market during Q3 2020. Director at Strategy Analysis Ken Hyers said, “It may seem counterintuitive that Apple, which currently has no 5G phones in its portfolio will be able to pass current 5G market leaders Samsung and Huawei”.

Apple’s current line of iPhones does not support the 5G network. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch at least three new 5G-ready iPhones in 2020. Some reports even say that there could be even four to five iPhone variants that would be 5G-ready and sell in specific markets like China.

In spite of no 5G iPhones this year, Apple would dominate the 5G shipment market next year, according to the report. “But with three new 5G models coming next year, Apple merely needs to match its current upgrade rates for newly introduced iPhone models to take the lead next year,” said Hyers.

Although Apple is expected to do well next year in 5G smartphone shipments, the report states that Samsung will have a more significant marketshare in the following years, due to its “dominance of the overall smartphone market and a broader portfolio of 5G devices across more price-bands.”