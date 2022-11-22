New report claims Apple isn't as privacy-focused as you think

New research shows that Apple still collects user data despite the tech giants claims of respecting privacy.

A report by Mysk, security researchers and app developers, shows that Apple collects usage data that can be tracked back to you using something known as Directory Services Identifier (DSID), which is a unique identifier linked to Apple ID and iCloud accounts.

Apple's device analysis and privacy statement says that the company does not collect information that can be used to personally identify accounts but the report contradicts that statement with the assertion that DSID can be used to track your App Store browsing habits.

There seems to be no way to turn this off. Apple will still send data back even if you have the option to share analytics data turned off.

“Knowing the DSID is like knowing your name. It’s one-to-one to your identity,” Tommy Mysk, an app developer and security researcher, who ran the test along with his partner Talal Haj Bakry said in a statement shared with Gizmodo.

“All these detailed analytics are going to be linked directly to you. And that’s a problem because there’s no way to switch it off,” they added.

In April last year, Apple introduced a new App Tracking Transparency Policy that required all apps on iOS take permission from the user, to track data for advertisements.

Curiously, Apple's own apps seem to be exempt from these policies. As The Verge reported, Apple's App Store, News App and Stocks App seem to have their separate policies where Apple admits to personally tracking you.