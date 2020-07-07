New PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update brings Livik Map, new season 14 items and Royale Pass details

PUBG Mobile is getting a new Livik map exclusive to its mobile app. The new map will be a part of the 0.19.0 update rolling out today. PUBG Mobile is also getting more new features for Season 14, which will start on July 14.

Livik is a new 2x2 kilometres map, making it the smallest map in PUBG Mobile. It will have an approximately 15-minute long match with 52 players in it. The map will also have two exclusive weapons, namely the P90 SMG and the Mk12 marksman rifle. There will also be a Monster Truck vehicle in the Livik map.

Livik is still in its Beta stage, and will continually be updated to improve the gaming experience.

Players will also get to find Experimental Trial Weapon Crates around the map. These crates will include special weapon, which offers slightly stronger attributes than normal weapons

There is also a new Bonfire Mode in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0. Players who queue for Erangel and Miramar have the chance to experience this new game type, where three unique items can be found around the maps. Small Statues can be burned to earn supplies and special event items.

Secondly, Giant Statues has multiple construction stages, which changes as the event progresses. It burns in the final stage. Finally, Statue Camps will be set up around Statues, and supplies can be found inside the tents.

The update also includes other improvements in the Guncraft system, firearm attachment finish, download speeds, Achievements and Achievement Rankings, Clan classification, etc. The new update will also bring a new Barrel Extender muzzle attachment to most sniper rifles, rifles and SMGs. The attachment increases the firearm’s range and reduces damage reduction due to distance

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is available for download on the iOS and Android app stores.