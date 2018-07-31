App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 05:24 PM IST

New Pixel 3 leaks reveal deep notch, dual selfie camera and more

The new leaks and past ones give an idea about the device’s final design

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A user with the handle ‘dr.guru’ on XDA Forums has revealed new images of the Google Pixel 3 XL.

The latest addition to Google’s Pixel series, as per the leaks, could feature an all-white color scheme and a deep notch design that was previously revealed in past leaks by user ‘meraz9000.’

This new white model is identical to the black one in the previous leaks and has the same prototype logo on the back, instead of Google’s ‘G.’

The pictures show edges that seem to be glossed, contrasting from the Pixel 2’s matte and textured finish. The back of the phone appears to be made entirely of glass, adding to speculation that the Pixel 3 could have a wireless charging feature. The back also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a single lens camera.

The front of the phone shows a deep notch, keeping up with the trends of notched smartphones, slim but visible bezels on the sides and stereo speakers on the bottom. The notch contains sensors and a dual front-facing camera.

These leaks by ‘dr.guru’ and ‘meraz9000’ show a lot of similarities, thus giving an idea of the final overall design of the device. More details will come out in the coming months and the phone will be released in October this year.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 05:24 pm

