172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|new-oneplus-smartphone-under-rs-20000-tipped-to-launch-soon-in-india-5751301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New OnePlus smartphone under Rs 20,000 tipped to launch soon in India

This new OnePlus smartphone will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662/665 chipset, which was first seen on Moto G9 launched recently in India.

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus is tipped to be working on a new smartphone for the Indian market. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is rumoured to be priced under Rs 20,000. It is unclear if this rumoured smartphone will be placed under the company’s latest OnePlus Nord branding.

The rumoured OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in India at the end of September, according to a tipster (@Boby25846908). This OnePlus smartphone will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662/665 chipset, which was first seen on Moto G9 launched recently in India.

The new OnePlus smartphone is expected to be launched in India between Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000. Other specifications of the device have not been revealed.

Close

It is unclear if OnePlus will launch this rumoured budget smartphone under the Nord branding or a separate series. The company did confirm previously that we can expect more devices under the Nord series later this year.

related news

OnePlus Nord (Review) was launched in July in India. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone boasts a 4,115 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T technology. 

The Nord opts for a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the OxygenOS 10.5 skin.

For optics, the Nord gets six cameras in total, two on the front and four on the back. The rear cameras consist of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP macro shooter, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 32 MP Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:19 am

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.