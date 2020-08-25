New OnePlus smartphone under Rs 20,000 tipped to launch soon in India

OnePlus is tipped to be working on a new smartphone for the Indian market. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is rumoured to be priced under Rs 20,000. It is unclear if this rumoured smartphone will be placed under the company’s latest OnePlus Nord branding.

The rumoured OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in India at the end of September, according to a tipster (@Boby25846908). This OnePlus smartphone will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662/665 chipset, which was first seen on Moto G9 launched recently in India.

The new OnePlus smartphone is expected to be launched in India between Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000. Other specifications of the device have not been revealed.

It is unclear if OnePlus will launch this rumoured budget smartphone under the Nord branding or a separate series. The company did confirm previously that we can expect more devices under the Nord series later this year.

OnePlus Nord (Review) was launched in July in India. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone boasts a 4,115 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T technology.

The Nord opts for a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the OxygenOS 10.5 skin.

For optics, the Nord gets six cameras in total, two on the front and four on the back. The rear cameras consist of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP macro shooter, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 32 MP Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.