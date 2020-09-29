New OnePlus Nord "coming soon"; could launch alongside OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has teased the launch of a new smartphone under the Nord branding. The company has uploaded an image of a sketched OnePlus logo in black on its official OnePlus Nord Instagram page. The caption attached with the picture reads “coming soon”, indicating an imminent launch.

No other details of the new Nord smartphone have been revealed. The upcoming OnePlus device will be second OnePlus smartphone under the Nord branding.

The original OnePlus Nord was launched in India on July 21.

Also check: OnePlus Nord Review

It is possible that this new OnePlus Nord could be the OnePlus Nord 10 5G that was rumoured to launch in the US. Tipped OnePlus Nord 10 5G specifications include a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 690 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The rear camera setup is said to include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP sensor setup.

There were also rumours of a OnePlus Nord smartphone launching in India under Rs 20,000.

There is no word on the new OnePlus Nord launch date yet. The company has confirmed an event for the OnePlus 8T series on October 14. It is possible that this new OnePlus Nord smartphone could launch alongside the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T specifications (rumoured and confirmed)

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 65W fast charging support for the 4,500 mAh battery.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The OnePlus 8T rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera. OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11.