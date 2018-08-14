New OnePlus 6T concept renders show off triple-lens cameras, notch designs and more

YouTube tech blogger Waqar Khan and channel Science and Knowledge have released separate concept videos showcasing the possible renders of the OnePlus 6T.

In Khan’s video, the phone is shown to be similar to the Oppo F9, featuring its droplet-style notch. This notch holds the front camera while the receiver is housed in the phone’s frame.

The back features three rear-facing cameras, while the fingerprint sensor is rumoured to be built into the display (like the Vivo NEX). If these renders are to be believed, the OnePlus 6T will have the maximum screen-to-body ratio among all rivals.

In Science and Knowledge’s video, things get more technical. There is no droplet notch; in fact, there is no notch at all. Instead, the render shows an ultra-slim bezel on the top of the phone, which houses the receiver, sensor, and dual front-facing cameras. Like Khan’s render, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The back of the phone is exactly like the one in Khan’s video, with three rear-facing cameras. It has an optic-AMOLED 6.4-inch display which is protected with the powerful Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Other features include wireless charging, facial ID, and an option of 6 or 8 GB RAM. The channel predicts a release date of late 2018 and a price of USD 642.

OnePlus, the company has not made any official announcement about the phone and it is unlikely it will be released anytime soon, as the preceding OnePlus 6 was released only in May. However, the renders could be accurate as OnePlus and Oppo are owned by the same parent company – BBK Electronics – and in the past, similar design elements have been adopted by both in their smartphones.