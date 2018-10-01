App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Nokia launch on Oct 4 may be Nokia 7.1 Plus; leaked specs hint at 6.18-inch screen, camera bump

The phone is listed under model number TA-1131 and going by the images, the most prominent feature one would notice is the large camera bump at the rear located right on top of the fingerprint sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Source: TENAA
Image Source: TENAA

Nokia is set to launch a new smartphone, its Finland-based parent, HMD Global confirmed through a media invite for an event on October 4 to “welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family."

While no further information was provided by the company, rumours hint at the launch of two new models – the Nokia 9 and the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

If the rumours hold true, Nokia 9 would replace Nokia 8 Sirocco to be the company's latest flagship device and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset along with five cameras (three rear and two front).

However, it is more likely that Nokia 7.1 will be released at the October 4 event as information on the phone were leaked on the internet after its images and specs were spotted on China’s TENAA website.

The phone is listed under model number TA-1131 and going by the images, the most prominent feature one would notice is the large camera bump at the rear located right on top of the fingerprint sensor.

The device appears to sport a tall 6.18-inch full-HD+ TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080x2246 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC with a clock rate of 2.2GHz. The device is expected to come in two RAM/storage variants - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The onboard storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Nokia 7.1 Plus may sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. As mentioned earlier, the device sports a large bump at the rear, making the camera prone to scratches. For selfies and such, there is 20MP camera at the front.

Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 3,400mAh battery unit. The website further reveals the device will be available in red, silver, blue colours.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:24 pm

