New MNP rules to be valid starting today: Here's everything you should know

New Mobile Number Portability (MNP) rules will be implemented starting today. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to implement a new set of rules starting today for making the MNP process easier and faster for users.

With the new guidelines, the MNP process will be reduced to 48 hours from its previous cap of eight days. TRAI had laid down these new rules in December 2018, but the implementation was delayed due to a prolonged testing period.

Starting today, a Unique Porting Code (UPC) would be generated for users who request for MNP. The UPC will only be generated if the user is eligible to port-out their mobile number, said TRAI.



Users with postpaid connections need to clear their ‘outstanding dues’ towards the existing telecom operator for the issued bill as per the cycle.



To apply for MNP, the user must be an active subscriber of the current telecom operator for at least 90 days.



There shouldn’t be any request for a change of ownership of the requested mobile number.



There are no pending contractual obligation(s) to be fulfilled by the subscriber.



The mobile number requested for the port-out is not prohibited by the court of law.



The mobile number sought to be ported is not sub-judice.



The requirements for being eligible for port-out are as follows:

If a user meets the new TRAI guidelines for MNP, they can then generate the UCP.

How to generate Unique Porting Code or UPC?

- To generate UCP, the user needs to SMS PORT (space) 10-digit mobile number and send it to 1900.

- The user will then receive an SMS with the code and the UPC. This UPC will now be valid for four days instead of 15 days for all Licensed Service Areas (LSAs), except for Jammu and Kashmir, and North Eastern states where it will be valid for 30 days. MNP requests within the same circle will be executed within three days, whereas for porting in another circle, it will be executed within five days.