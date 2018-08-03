App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New leaks suggest Google to roll out Android P on August 20

The big reveal about the "P" in Android P, which reports suggest stands for "Popsicle", is also expected to happen in the days leading up to the August 20 launch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global tech company Google may finally roll out the ninth major version of the Android operating system- Android P and the date for the imminent launch is reportedly August 20.

According to renowned American blogger and phone information leaker Evan Blass, the latest iteration of the Android operating system, whose Beta version (preview version) was launched late last month, may finally hit the market in the third week of August.

Blass revealed the information on his official Twitter account in a cryptic yet fairly obvious manner, by tweeting a calendar with the letter P on the August 20.

According to a report by BGR, the new version will roll out first to the Google Pixel series, with Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL likely to be the first phones to run the latest iteration of the mobile operating system by Google.

While the Google Pixel series may be the first to run Android P, 2018 Google Pixel phones which are expected to launch much later in October may not be the first devices to run the operating system out of the box.

According to another report by BGR, HMD Global-owned Nokia may be the first to update its current range of smartphones to Android P.

As mentioned above, the Beta version of the mobile operating system is already out with phones including OnePlus 6, Nokia 7 Plus and the Google Pixel among others.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 04:18 pm

