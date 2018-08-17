New leaks reveal pricing and display details about upcoming iPhones

The latest string of leaks reveals that the upcoming iPhones will sport an AMOLED display while the less expensive version will come with an LCD screen. Also, Apple Pencil could be offered as an option for the premium versions as well.

As reported earlier, Apple is set to launch three iPhones this year- a follow up to the iPhone X, a premium 6.5-inch variant of the iPhone X, as well as a cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD display.

According to a report in TrendForce, both the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch AMOLED versions have already been assembled in the OEMs since late July, while the assembly of the cheaper iPhone is scheduled for mid-September after production snag postponed its expected release to October.

The budget iPhone, which is expected to come with Dual-SIM functionality, Face ID and a larger screen than its predecessor iPhone 8, will be Apple's flagship offering this year, with a production share of around 50 percent in the new iPhone series. Reports suggest that the 6.1-inch LCD model will be launched at a price point ranging from USD 699 to USD 749.

The AMOLED versions will reportedly feature a memory of 4GB. The 5.8-inch version is expected to cost between USD 899 and USD 949 and will mark the “end of life” process for iPhone X that was launched last year, due to high similarity in specs between the two variants.

Reports further suggest that the 6.5-inch AMOLED version, which is directed towards the business strata, will feature extra-large screen and Dual-SIM service and may come at a price point of USD 999. However, Apple is expected to limit the Dual-SIM functionality to certain regions.