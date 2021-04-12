New leak suggests AMD Ryzen 7000 series may launch in 2022

Spotted by wccftech, a twitter user @sepeuwmjh leaked AMD's upcoming roadmap for its next generation CPU's. The new line of processors are likely to shift to a 5nm process and will support PCIe 5.0 and DDR 5 memory. It will also be based on the newer Zen 4 architecture and will introduce NAVI 2 graphics on-board.

The codename for the processors is Raphael and is set to be a big step from the Ryzen 6000 series, which are the current line-up of processors. Given the supply crunch in the semi-conductor industry, we may seem the timeline slipping a little but so far, AMD is planning a 2022 release for the new line-up of desktop CPU's.

The processors are going to shake things up a bit and migrate to the newer AM5 socket designs. They are also moving to a 5nm process and will support PCIe 5.0 along with DDR 5 memory. They are likely to be announced at the next CES event but that will be subject to availability given the crunch that the semi-conductor industry is facing right now with chip shortages. If everything does go as planned, AMD will likely launch them in the market sometime in early 2022.

Either way, AMD has solid line-up on its hands for 2022.