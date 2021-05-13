MARKET NEWS

New Instagram feature update lets users add gender pronouns to their profile

The new feature is currently available in some English-speaking countries and Instagram says it is planning to release the feature in more countries soon

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
You can add pronouns to your profile under the Edit Profile section. Tap on Pronouns and type the pronoun you wish to be referred to as. (Image: Instagram on Twitter)

You can add pronouns to your profile under the Edit Profile section. Tap on Pronouns and type the pronoun you wish to be referred to as. (Image: Instagram on Twitter)


Instagram users can now add gender pronouns to their profiles. The Facebook-owned platform announced that it is rolling out the feature in select countries for the time being. Users can choose to add up to four pronouns for people to refer to them. 

Users also have the option to make the pronoun declaration public or limit its visibility to their followers on the app. It will be hidden by default if you are under 18 years old. 

You can add pronouns to your profile under the Edit Profile section. Tap on Pronouns and type the pronoun you wish to be referred to as. The page will also show the commonly used pronouns. You can simply tap on them or type your own.

"We are giving people more tools to express themselves on Instagram. Sharing pronouns has been widely adopted by our community, and with this feature, we hope to normalise the adoption further,” an Instagram spokesperson told AFP.

The feature is currently not available on our profile at the time of writing this. A Mashable report states that it found 41 options on Instagram's current pronoun list. You can request pronouns to be added if they do not appear as options when adding them to your profile. 

The new Instagram feature is currently available in some English-speaking countries. The company says it is planning to release the feature in more countries soon.
first published: May 13, 2021 12:31 pm

